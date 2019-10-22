'They were everywhere, library, classrooms, toilets' Scottish school is infested with flies

A secondary school in North Lanarkshire has been infested with flies, with some pupils kept off.

Pictures that have been shared on social media show furniture swarmed by fruit flies at Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld.

BBC Scotland reports that some parents have decided to keep their children off school until the problem is resolved.

Concerned parent Karn O'Rourke, took her daughter out of school.

She said: "I kept her off today because of the fly infestation... She sent me the picture of the chair in the dining hall.

"When she went back yesterday she said she was really needing the toilet but couldn't use it. It's not as if she could nip home, she had to wait to use the toilet when she left.

"There were flies everywhere you went - library, classrooms, toilets, dining hall.

"The teachers were disgusted by it. My friends were horrified by it as well.

"There were far too many to go in the toilets."

Another pupil, who did not want to named, told the BBC that some pupils had stood outside during their lunch break.

A spokeswoman for North Lanarkshire Council said the fruit flies were "unsightly" but "not harmful".

She said: "Our own environmental health officers have been on site to provide specialist advice.

"It appears that the inappropriate disposal of food waste has contributed to the problem and we are issuing clear guidance to pupils and staff about the appropriate disposal of food waste and notices have also been posted in washrooms."

"As well as a deep clean taking place by specialist cleaners, sanitary disposal units have been replaced this morning by the contractor and we have made arrangements to increase the frequency of the exchange of fresh sanitary bins. Additional waste bins have been put in place in the dining area in the school."