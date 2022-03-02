A shortlist of 14 projects which are in the running for the prestigious award has been drafted by the Royal incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) .

The shortlisted buildings are spread widely across the country and include new school and college buildings in Cumnock, Falkirk and Jedburgh, the restoration of an iconic

Modernist house in Galashiels, a community centre in Fife and pioneering low energy homes.

Quarry Studios

Also making it into the final selection are a distillery, a house on South Uist, a new justice centre in the Highland ‘capital’, Inverness, and a sawmill in Lockerbie near Dumfries.

The RIAS Awards demonstrate the quality and breadth of architectural endeavour in Scotland. All types and size of architectural project can win a RIAS Award, and all shortlisted buildings will be

assessed by an expert jury who look at each project’s architectural integrity, sustainability criteria, usability, context, delivery and execution.

The winners of the 2022 RIAS Awards will be announced in June and go on to form the ‘longlist’ for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, with Scotland’s ultimate architectural

Barony Campus

accolade being announced later in the year.

The 2021 Best Building in Scotland finalists included the Hill House Box in Helensburgh, designed to protect Charles Rennie Macintosh’s masterpiece from Scotland’s dismal weather, and the Edinburgh Printmakers. The overall winner was Aberdeen Art Gallery which was refurbished and extended by Hoskins Architects to become one of Scotland’s leading cultural institutions

RIAS President Christina Gaiger said: “There’s a real breath to the 2022 RIAS Awards shortlist, demonstrating that architectural excellence in Scotland comes in all shapes and sizes. Most of this year’s shortlisted buildings were delivered during the Covid-19 pandemic and are a testament to the resilience of their architects, clients and construction teams in the face of extraordinary social and economic uncertainty.

"Delivering outstanding architecture which pushes briefs, boundaries and the systems we work within not easy – and I am full of admiration for the teams who delivered this fantastic shortlist in the

Forth Valley College

face of such extraordinary challenges.”

The winners will be selected by a jury chaired by Murry Kerr, founder of Denizen Works, Christina Gaiger, Audrey Carlin, CEO of WASP Studios and Tony

Chapman (writer, filmmaker and former RIBA Head of Awards).

The shortlisted buildings for the 2022 RIAS Awards are:

Fungarth House

• Barony Campus, Cumnock by Sheppard Robson

• Forth Valley College, Falkirk by Reiach and Hall Architects

• Fungarth House, Dunkeld by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects

• Glenkinchie Distillery, Tranent by Michael Laird Architects

• Havenfield Mews, Edinburgh by Sonia Browse Architects

• Hebridean House, Isle of South Uist by Greig Penny Architecture

Glenkinchie Distillery

• High Sunderland, Galashiels by Loader Monteith

• Inverness Justice Centre, Inverness by Reiach and Hall Architects

• Jedburgh Grammar Campus, Jedburgh by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design

• Lockerbie Sawmill, Dumfries by Konishi Gaffney

• Ostro Passivhaus, Kippen by Paper Igloo

• Quarry Studios, Ballater by Moxon Architects

• The Den, Glasgow by Technique Architecture and Design

• The Larick Centre, Tayport by Collective Architecture

Havenfield Mews

Hebridean House