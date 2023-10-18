There’s treasure to be found as Aberdeenshire Council launches another exciting AdvenShire
Aberdeenshire Council’s Treasure Trail maps are being relaunched – with a host of towns containing clues which – once all six have been completed – reveal a famous location and prizes to be won!
The maps are available in Live Life Aberdeenshire’s libraries at Alford, Balmedie, Banchory, Banff, Ellon, Inverurie, Kemnay, Macduff, Newburgh (Cruden Bay Library) Oldmeldrum, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff and Westhill.
Each trail comprises six clues which must be solved by walking or cycling the route.
Once they have been unravelled, a six-digit number will be revealed on the map which can then be taken to the library to collect a prize.
Once ALL the treasure trails have been completed the mystery location will emerge.
Prizes include a limited edition pin badge complete with a logo depicting a vista from each town or a stylish tote bag.
Commenting on the initiative, Cllr Alan Turner, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “These Treasure Trails are a tremendous way to get residents, families and visitors alike to get out into the fresh air and enjoy some healthy activity as they walk, cycle or wheel around their communities.
"Not only is it giving them plenty of exercise, they will also be learning about Aberdeenshire’s rich history and cultural heritage.”