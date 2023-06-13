Themed year proves to be a real success story

A newly released report has highlighted how Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire helped contribute to the success of Year of Stories 2022.

VisitScotland has revealed Year of Stories 2022 highlights in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Collated by VisitScotland, the evaluation report which features independent research and partner feedback, shows the Themed Year delivered significant benefits to Scotland and its communities.

Highlights included

· A total of 354 funded and partner events across all 32 local authority areas including 20 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire .

· Greater collaboration across the tourism, events and related sectors was evidenced with hundreds of industry partners participating and a wide range of innovative partnership projects and campaigns inspired by the year

· Vast promotional reach was achieved including 4 million views of the Year of Stories promotional videos, one of which featured shots of Pennan and Slains Castle, 2,760 pieces of media coverage and marketing campaigns reaching people 148m times.

A central strand of activity was the creation of a diverse events programme.

The funded events programmes, with support from Museums Galleries Scotland and National Lottery Heritage Fund, invested a total of £1.33 million in the sector, shining a spotlight on well-loved and brand-new stories alike. The widest range of organisations from national companies to community groups participated.

Across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire a total of 12 funded and eight partner events took place to celebrate the Year of Stories 2022.

Funded events included Map of Stories: Voicing Scotland’s Landscapes. A dynamic two-pronged project, featuring a fully open-access interactive website of Scotland’s stories and a series of associated live ‘film ceilidh’ events celebrating storytelling traditions.

The project was delivered in partnership between Transgressive North and Scottish International Storytelling Festival and Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland (TRACS).

The North East event took place on 1 December in the Elphinstone Institute.

Working in partnership with prize-winning literary collective and arts production house Neu! Reekie!

Spectra commissioned 6 new writing pieces from Mae Diansangu, Kevin Williamson, Michael Pedersen, Sheena Blackhall, Kathryn Joseph and Amanda Thomson.

These works were transformed into large scale neon and projection installations displayed at the event and bringing buildings and familiar spaces across the city to life.

Audiences at the Haddo Arts Festival in October 2022 were treated to a performance of Yoyo & The Little Auk. The literary, film and music project was developed by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra for Year of Stories alongside a range of key partners.

Local communities took to the spotlight with the support of the innovative Community Stories Programme, a partnership between VisitScotland and Museums Galleries Scotland with support from National Lottery Heritage Fund and Scottish Government.

This programme provided opportunities for communities to come together, tell the stories that matter to them and develop skills, opportunities and partnerships.

Events in Aberdeen City & Shire included: A Monstrous Regiment of Woman (Garidge Theatre), Aberdeen Voices: iconic stories through the generations (Aberdeen City Council); Harbour Voices (Open Road Ltd); Johnner Jack’s Smuggler’s Coast Stories for Children and Adults (Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Society); Tall Tales and Short Stories from the North East of Scotland (Stonehaven Folk Festival SCIO) and The Singing Land (Tarland Development Group (Tarland Food and Music Festival).

As well as an extensive events programme, the Year of Stories 2022 offered opportunities for the wider tourism industry and related sectors to share their own stories, with multiple examples of businesses and organisations collaborating to create new content, campaigns and activities for communities and visitors.

Examples include VisitAberdeenshire, who chose to capture the tales of locals with a campaign titled “Stories from our Home.”

They invited the characters behind local tourism businesses to share charming and inspiring tales of what Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire means to them, and what they love most about the region.

David Jackson, VisitScotland Regional Director said: “Themed Years provide an opportunity for collaboration and partnership across tourism, events and wider sectors, using Scotland’s strengths to attract domestic and international visitors and grow the visitor economy.

“The findings of this evaluation show that the Year of Stories really engaged communities right across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. While the year may have ended, the story is far from over.

"Our hope is that businesses and events continue sharing their stories and visitors continue to be inspired by the places, people and cultures associated with them.”

Culture Minister Christina McKelvie said: “I am delighted that Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 has had such a positive and lasting impact in so many communities across Scotland.

"As a result of partnership working, the fantastic range of events on offer inspired people to create and share their own incredible stories, traditions and journeys.