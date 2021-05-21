The Sunday Times Rich List 2021: Here are the 10 richest people in Scotland

The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 has been released with ten of the 171 billionaires in the UK in Scotland.

Also on the list, though narrowly missing out on the top 10 is Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who’s net worth is £820 million this year.

Here are the top 10.

1. Anders Holch Povlsen Anders Povlsen is the richest person in Scotland with a net worth of £6 billion. Photo: TARIQ MIKKEL KHAN Buy photo

2. Glenn Gordon Glenn Gordon and family, who made their money in distilleries, are worth £3.595bn. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo