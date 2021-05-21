The Sunday Times Rich List 2021: Here are the 10 richest people in Scotland
The Sunday Times has released this years rich list, and ten of the UK’s 171 billionaires are in Scotland.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:04 pm
The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 has been released with ten of the 171 billionaires in the UK in Scotland.
Also on the list, though narrowly missing out on the top 10 is Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who’s net worth is £820 million this year.
Here are the top 10.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Page 1 of 1