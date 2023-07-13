The sun shines on Peterhead's terrific Relay 2023

Relay For Life Peterhead 2023 was fantastic and the sun came out to add to more delight to the day.

This year’s Relay began with the opening ceremony where Harry Rae gave his personal survivor’s story which touched everyone. May Lovie started the event by cutting the survivor’s ribbon.

After the survivors did the first lap they went into the marquee for a lovely reception. Margaret Cross and her daughter Donna Tait cut the beautiful survivor’s cake which was made by Christine Goodwin.

This year’s Best dressed team were Rainbow Rockets, while the Best banner was that of the Wavettes. The Best tent award went to I’m a Celebrity get me outta here.

Young footballers took part in this year's Relay event.

ABBA was the theme for the entertainment team – and they were Souper Trouper! All day teams enjoyed participating in the wonderful events including dancing, tug of war, rock/paper/scissors and Relay’s got talent- lots of it! Congratulations go to Kitty McBey for winning it with her moving dance.

Relay for Life Peterhead chair, Lorraine Coleman, said: “It was great to have the public down sharing the day with us. They visited the team fundraising tents, decorated candle bags, had a fine piece and refreshment.

“It was a delight to have all the young footballers at the tournament that was played at Relay.

“The Candle of Hope ceremony was very moving and the ceremony was conducted so respectfully by Fiona Harvey and we appreciated the lovely singing by Erin Murray and the piping by Josh Bruce.

A piper plays for the Candle of Hope ceremony.

“To everyone involved – congratulations and a huge thank you! We couldn’t so it without our teams, volunteers, sponsor and all who donated.

“At the awards ceremony it was great to present teams and captains with awards for all their hard work and enthusiasm to help Cancer Research UK.

“It was a delight to recognise the phenomenal efforts of two teams – The Wavettes and Davy and Fraser’s Gang - by giving them a gold Relay baton for raising £100,000 over the years.

“There is more money to come and the final total will be revealed at The Buchanhaven Hearts Peterhead on August 17, at 7pm.

Survivor's head out on their lap of the track.

The tug o' war proved to be popular with the participants.

May Lovie starts the 24-hour Relay by cutting the survivor’s ribbon.

The water slide proved popular in the searing heat.