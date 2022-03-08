The Queen holds virtual audiences at Windsor

The monarch greeted the High Commissioner of India and the Ambassador of Armenia, who spoke to her via video-link from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Wearing an orange dress, the 95-year-old head of state chatted to the diplomats as they presented their credentials.

Gaitri Issar Kumar, the High Commissioner of India, gave a namaste greeting, while Armenian ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan bowed to the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the High Commissioner of India, Ms. Gaitri Issar Kumar, at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 8, 2022.

On Monday, the Queen held her first in-person engagement since catching Covid, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr Trudeau said at a Downing Street press conference afterwards that the monarch was “as insightful and perspicacious as ever” tweeting “It’s always wonderful to see Queen Elizabeth II.