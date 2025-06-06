The £17 million revamp of Scotland’s first children’s hospice - including hydrotherapy pool

A multi-million pound revamp of Scotland’s first children’s hospice has been announced.

Rachel House in Kinross is set to be transformed in a £17 million overhal under plans submitted to Perth & Kinross Council on Friday.

The project will led by Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS). The work will involve the original site being transformed, with an additional hydrotherapy pool created, along with better equipped bedrooms and fully accessible adventure gardens.

The doors to Rachel House opened in 1996 and in that decade it supported just under 100 children with life limiting conditions every year.

Rachel House as it looks (top left) and the proposed plans to transform the Kinross hospice (Pics: Submitted)

Now the figure has more than doubled to over 200, as advances in medical care mean more children with complex and life shortening conditions are living longer and in need of more support.

Rami Okasha, chief executive of CHAS, said: “This is a huge project for us and one we haven’t taken on lightly. We want to transform end-of-life care for children and their families in Scotland.

"While Rachel House has served hundreds of families well until now, to deliver the high-level care required long into the future, we need to upgrade and rebuild.

“CHAS gives unwavering care to children who may die young, and their families, at every step on the hardest of journeys.

The Alhamdan family said Rachel House was "a place close to our hearts" (Pic: Submitted)

"Rebuilding Rachel House will cost £17m and is part of getting that right. Applying for planning permission is the first important step for us.”

CHAS has asked its donors and supporters to help raise funds needed for the major refurbishment.

Mr Okasha said: “No one should face the death of their child alone and to be successful we are once again asking or donors to get on board and help raise the millions of pounds that will make a difference every day for families dealing with the unimaginable reality of loving and caring for a child who will die young.”

The role the hospice plays in supporting children and their families has been described as invaluable.

Ken Lowndes’ two daughters, Jenny and Marion, were two of the first children to be cared for at Rachel House when it opened.

Mr Lowndes said: “The time we had together in Rachel House was precious for our whole family. It was a place my wife Ann and I felt supported and where we knew our girls would be loved and cared for.

“Children’s hospices can sound frightening, but in reality they are a place of joy, light and humour, where memories are made and where parents can recharge their batteries and can just be parents – not parent, medic and round-the-clock carer.”

Born healthy normal babies with a two-year age gap, both Jenny and Marion were diagnosed with leukodystrophy when they were four years old.

Before Rachel House opened, the family made regular 900-mile round trips from their home in Achiltibuie, north of Ullapool, to Martin House in West Yorkshire.

Mr Lowndes said: "Ensuring the next generation of families has the same standard of care that my family experienced is vital and the redesigned Rachel House will go on to make a huge difference to hundreds more Scottish families.”

Redesigning Rachel House has put children and families at the heart of the process with their input central to changes being made.

Architect Alastair Forbes said: “Listening to those who come to the hospice for care and support has been a priority. It’s key the rebuilt hospice meets the needs of the children and families supported now and as we look to the future.”

Subject to approval, building work is set to begin next year, with the full project set for completion in 2027.