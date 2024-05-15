The Princess Royal officially opens new Stonehaven Sea Cadets Unit

HRH The Princess Royal meeting with Stonehaven Sea Cadets at the ceremony.

HRH The Princess Royal, as Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, officially inaugurated the new Stonehaven Sea Cadets Unit premises at the town's harbour.

Welcomed by Mr. Alastair Macphie, the Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Mr. Mike Park OBE, Chairman of Stonehaven Unit, and Lieutenant Commander Michael Blacklaw RNR, Commanding Officer of Stonehaven Unit, Her Royal Highness received a Royal Salute from the unit's enthusiastic cadets.

The event, attended by over 300 cadets, parents, volunteers, supporters, and members of the local community, also marked the 70th anniversary of the unit. Following a speech by HRH, The Princess Royal toured the new building, cut a cake, unveiled a plaque and was presented with flowers by junior sea cadets.

The new headquarters, situated on Marischal Street, was a collaborative effort, with Sea Cadets volunteers and community donations making it a reality. Offering expanded facilities and disabled access, the building aims to benefit more local youth by providing skills, qualifications, and self-confidence through Sea Cadets. Additionally, it serves as a community venue for various activities, including drama, yoga, martial arts and mental health support groups.

Able Cadet Daniel (15) spoke at the event, describing how being part of Sea Cadets has taught him the importance of self-discipline, teamwork and commitment.

“Sea Cadets has introduced me to many new activities, including seamanship and marine engineering, and has contributed massively towards my personal development, particularly my confidence and leadership skills,” he said.

Daniel added that he wants to become a volunteer when he’s older to help other young people to find their passions and achieve their full potential.

The Chairman of Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Mr Mike Park OBE thanked volunteers for their hard work, the local community for their warm support and The Princess Royal for her unwavering dedication to Sea Cadets.

“Our services have never been in greater demand, and our new unit is a symbol of our determination to offer a wider range of activities and greatly improved facilities to even more young people, including rowing, sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding,” he said.

Mike was a sea cadet himself in his youth. He reminisced about how excited he was when he’d set off on the youth charity’s flagship, the TS Royalist, to enjoy some nautical adventure and fun.