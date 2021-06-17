The largest ever map of Scotland has been unveiled in the Borders ahead of Scotland's next Euro 2020 match

Entrepreneur John Henderson, 48, dreamt up the idea which coincided with the Euro 2020 match and has made a career out of selling quirky Scots products including Irn Bru bath-salts.

The dad-of-two hopes the 1.5km map – near Jedburgh – will encourage people to get outdoors and get walking.

Taking two months to design, the vast outline is mown into a grass field and needs to be cut twice a week, taking about an hour and a half.

Mr Henderson said: "Given what the country has been through over the last year, I wanted to create something fun to celebrate not just our great nation, but also our national team's return to the Euros.

"Outside is where it's going to be at this summer, and how else could you get around the whole of our great country in less than 60 minutes, at the same time as grabbing a bit of healthy exercise and fresh air?"

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: "John has again come up with a truly innovative, compelling idea in his uniquely quirky way which continues to connect with hearts and minds, putting smiles on faces after what has been such an intensely difficult period for all.

Scotland fan John Henderson created the largest ever map of Scotland in a field near Jedburgh, Scottish Borders. (Credit: SWNS)

"Scotland s tourism industry has faced an unimaginable crisis and it is so heartening to see businesses like Born in Scotland continuing to innovate and pivot so successfully to attract visitors and showcase all of Scotland's wonderful assets."

The vast outline is mown into a grass field and needs to be cut twice a week to maintain its shape. (Credit: SWNS)