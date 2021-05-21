The Huxley on Rutland Street in the Capital received a letter and a parcel including chocolate bars after a rowdy group of customers visited the bar.

The letter included several apologies, saying: “I was at your establishment over the weekend having a beautiful time.

"I had been drinking throughout the day to the point of many regrets.

"After copious amounts of wine and cocktails, I somehow became extremely infatuated with one of your thermometers and in that process, decided it would be a brilliant idea to take it home with me.”

The author went on to say that she concedes that he was loud and disruptive while partaking in several more drinks.

She continued: “The next part of the story I have no recollection of. I am told that upon our Uber arriving to save your employees from us, I attempted to take my burger away with me while it was still on a plate.

"As a result, I was running through the streets manically being chased be one of your very brave employees trying to retrieve said plate.

"Thankfully he got to me in time and recovered it safe and sound.”

Another paragraph of apologies follows, and the letter was places with the stolen items and some Kitkats and Magic Stars and returned to the bar, signed “The Very Sorry Plate Thief.”

In a statement from the Huxley, they are delighted at the return of the items, along with the letter.

Mike Lewis – General Manager at The Huxley - “This year has been tough, on businesses, on people, on hospitality too and we are so pleased to see customers again.

"But it’s not easy, re-learning your job after so long out if it.

"But this group of guests with their mischief not malice, with their energy not aggression makes our jobs all the more fun.

"I’m not condoning theft but we have all enjoyed this tale and the apology note is just first class.

"The Huxley Plate Thief should consider their apology accepted.”

