The Fife Arms launches its inaugural Braemar Literary Festival

The festival will bring a host of well-known authors to the village, alongside talks and lectures by writers, poets, public figures and artists.

Taking place from October 7-9, the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival is collaborating with The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room, a hub for literary communities around the world celebrating literature in all its forms.

The Fife Arms has established a reputation as a place of extraordinary and unexpected experiences: a place fuelled by stories and a creative energy that actively embraces the historic alongside the contemporary, which produces fresh takes on the traditional and always with hospitality, community and creativity firmly at its heart.

The Braemar Literary Festival aims to reflect this same energy and diversity by exploring the creative use of words and text in their broadest sense; celebrating the works of bestselling authors alongside visual artists, spoken word performers, singer songwriters, scriptwriters, critics and publishers alike, reflecting the many ways in which the ’literary’ creatively enhances our lives.

The Fife Arms is launching its inaugural Braemar Literary Festival in October

The Braemar Literary Festival is collaborating with the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room to bring a host of well-known authors to the village alongside talks and lectures by writers, poets, public figures and artists - including sessions featuring leading Scottish writers including Ian Rankin and Jackie Kay; author, Literary Editor of The Spectator, Sam Leith; novelist and biographer Justine Picardie; former CEO of Faber & Faber Stephen Page; food writer Tom Parker Bowles and actress Genevieve Gaunt.

The festival will also feature a wide range of free workshops and a pop-up ‘Poem & A Pint’ programme, where roving poets Shane Strachan and Mae Diansangu will entertain customers in local bars and cafés, with spoken word performances.

Community elements include Word Walks, combining the great outdoors with creative writing, map making activity (reference to Treasure Island), walking tours to Robert Louis Stevenson’s house and Reading of Braemar Commemorative Jubilee Poem by poet Gillian Shearer.

For the full programme visit: thefifearms.com/whats-on/braemar-literary-festival-2022/