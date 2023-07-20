The Best of Buchan rewarded for their efforts

There was a packed house at the town’s Palace Hotel on Saturday night for this year’s Best of Buchan Awards.

The best of the best in Peterhead were gathered, with friends and family, to find out who had won in the various categories.

Townsfolk had been voting over the past few months for their favourites, with three finalists selected to battle it out for this year’s awards.

A favourite with Scottish Week regulars, the event was this year is run in association with Buchan Offshore Wind.

Matthew Morgan (left) and Jamie Smith receive their awards. All pictures: Peter Lewis Photography.

In the Blue Light Hero of the Year category, RNLI Peterhead beat off stiff competition from the Community Beat Officers and Robbie Sturrock to land the accolade.

Buchanhaven Pharmacy picked up Business of the Year, just pipping Arc Cinema and Clerkhill Fish Bar.

The Green/Sustainability Champion of the Year was named as Pickup Peterhead, who beat EGCP and ASCO to the award.

Matthew Morgan of Mega Kids, picked up The Alice MacNair Group/Organisation Leader of the Year Award, with runners-up Gemma Jamieson and Sylvia Scoular.

David Gardland was named Healthcare Worker of the Year, beating Joanne Duncan and Karen Wood to the title.

Outstanding Local of the Year was Caroline Penney, who pipped Natty Porter and Gerry McClusky, while this year’s Teacher of the Year was Tony O’Reilly, with runners-up Susan Hastie and Nicola Buchan.

Jamie Smith was named Young Ambassador of the Year, with runners-up Ellie McGee and Harvey Buchan.

The overall Best of Buchan Award was this year given to Robbie Sturrock.

Blue Light Hero of the Year was RNLI Peterhead.

Scottish Week chair, Karen Day, said: “We were delighted to bring back the Best of Buchan Awards to Scottish Week.

"This year they were held in association with Buchan Wind Farm, who are new to the town but kindly stepped in to help with the awards and sponsored this year’s new category of Green/Sustainabili ty Champion of the Year.”

Alasdair MacLeod, project director at Buchan Offshore Wind, said: “Buchan Offshore Wind is delighted to support Peterhead Scottish Week and sponsor the Best of Buchan Awards this year.

"It is important to us to engage with the Buchan community by gathering their input on our project and establishing a local supply chain.

Business of the Year was Buchanhaven Pharmacy.