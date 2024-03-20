They're amongst the richest people in the world - powerful heads of companies that few of us can avoid in our daily lives.

From making technology to trainers, these Chief Executive Officers are often responsible for countless employees and the fortunes of businesses worth more than some country's entire economies.

With great responsibility comes great rewards - with jaw-dropping salaries and perks packages.

Of course many of these industry goliaths have also founded their companies, meaning that even if they don't still own the business outright, they still own huge numbers of shares and share options.

Here are the top 10 richest CEOs in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Jeff Bezos Top of the list of wealthiest CEOs - and constantly jostling for the title of the richest man in the world with the runner up on this list- is Amazon founder and boss Jeff Bezos. His business started off selling just books and now flogs pretty much everything you can think of. He's worth a remarkable estimated $200 billion. Photo Sales

2 . Elon Musk Previously the world's richest person, Elon Musk's fortune has waned in recent times, partly to his purchase of the social media company formerly known as Twitter. The X Corp CEO is still thought to be worth around $180 billion though. Photo Sales

3 . Mark Zuckerberg Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the man behind Facebook. His pioneering work on social media platforms has led to him building a fortune of around $176 billion. Photo Sales