Thainstone House Spa & Leisure Club open its doors to the community

Crerar Hotels Groups’ Thainstone House is welcoming members of the community to a public open day to experience the Thainstone House Spa & Leisure Club.

Members of the community are invited to experience the Thainstone House Spa & Leisure Club.

Located in Inverurie, the 18th-century mansion home will open its doors to the public, allowing visitors to learn more about membership and spa offers while experiencing Thainstone House’s leisure facilities including pool and thermal experience as well as a mini ishga massage.

The open day takes place on Sunday, May 28, where guests can book a time slot that works for them between 9am and 5pm meet the faces of the hotel and spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to view the leisure and spa facilities available and enjoy some refreshments such as tea, coffee, juices and smoothies while touring the club and facilities. Guests will also be entered into a raffle prize draw and all visitors will receive a complimentary spa and leisure day pass.

Thainstone House spa offers a full range of treatments using organic seaweed skincare products from Scottish brand, ishga – perfect for those looking to relax and unwind. The leisure club also offers a range of options from a 13-metre swimming pool, jacuzzi and an air-conditioned gym which features a cardio theatre and a host of resistance equipment.

An outdoor oak-barrel sauna and hot tub provides post-workout zones for visitors while jogging routes in the grounds of Thainstone House provide the perfect option for those who wish to work out in the fresh air.