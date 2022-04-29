The supermarket is urging customers to look out for vouchers that can be used to knock money off petrol and groceries.

Customers can check their Clubcard Voucher balance and expiry dates through the Tesco website or app.

Reminding customers to use their Clubcard Vouchers is one of the ‘value hacks’ that Tesco is highlighting in its new campaign.

Tesco have issued a warning over Clubcard points.

The hacks include looking out for Aldi Price Match, using Clubcard Vouchers at Tesco petrol stations and using the Scan as You Shop service.