Tesco warn of £17 million of unspent Tesco Clubcard Vouchers that expire in May

Tesco has issued a warning to customers over millions of pounds worth of unused Clubcard Vouchers, first issued in 2020 that are due to expire this May.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:08 pm

The supermarket is urging customers to look out for vouchers that can be used to knock money off petrol and groceries.

Customers can check their Clubcard Voucher balance and expiry dates through the Tesco website or app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Reminding customers to use their Clubcard Vouchers is one of the ‘value hacks’ that Tesco is highlighting in its new campaign.

Tesco have issued a warning over Clubcard points.

Read More

Read More
Tesco to take fight to discounters as profits rebound but inflation bites: react...

The hacks include looking out for Aldi Price Match, using Clubcard Vouchers at Tesco petrol stations and using the Scan as You Shop service.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer, said: “We know it’s tough right now, which is why we want to show customers all the ways we can help them spend less, and leave them with more money in their pockets – to manage the rising cost of living, or to treat themselves and their loved ones.”

TescoCustomers