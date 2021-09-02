Terminal V Festival had to be cancelled on three separate occasions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but with restrictions now eased, clubbers can look forward to two genre-busting days of music at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on October 30 and 31.

It has been a challenging year for live events, but the event’s promoters spent the pandemic working on a comeback event like no other.

Terminal V has announced a stellar line-up for its Halloween event at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

“After the last 18 plus months, I think most people are badly in need of some good times,” says Terminal V director Derek Martin.

“Mental health has been a major post-lockdown concern. People are relying on being back out enjoying events such as Terminal V again.”

This year's event will see 20,000 people per day partying across five bespoke stages with a line-up of DJs including Nina Kraviz, Honey Dijon, Derrick Carter and Amelie Lens.

Other stellar names include Sven Vath, Helena Hauff, Ben UFO, Robert Hood, The Blessed Madonna, Man Power, Mike Servito and Dax J.

Tickets are selling fast and are now on sale at www.terminalv.co.uk.

Terminal V are engaging closely with the NHS and Public Health Scotland to assist on the vaccination drive and encouraging regular lateral flow testing.

Martin says: “Our key message to ticket holders for now is: if you are able and willing, please get your double vaccination. If not, please take regular lateral flow tests.

“Our covid policy is still being finalised, but as it currently stands we will be checking for negative lateral flow from all attendees amongst increased hygiene and safety measures in line with regulations.

“With the announcement from the Scottish Government on the likelihood of covid passports we will of course be following this closely on how it unfolds, and updating our ticket holders and policy accordingly.

“We hope and are requesting to the government that lateral flow testing will be an alternative option for those unable to be vaccinated.”

With rising case numbers in Scotland, the debate and vote on the introduction of vaccine passports will take place next week.

Martin says it’s been a non-stop battle to keep the event alive due to Covid.

“We’ve had to reschedule three times,” he explains. “That’s meant endless ticket refunding, re-marketing, letting staff go, re-hiring staff and ultimately second guessing how this whole Covid thing will unfold and when our industry will restart.

“Trying to realign line-ups with over 60 international acts on the bill has taken a lot of planning, given all the other global events being in the same predicament, rescheduling themselves, causing a backlog of events throughout the world. It’s been a proper logistical nightmare for us and everyone involved.”

As for the music on offer, Martin couldn’t be happier with the line-up.

“We’ve really managed to tick all the boxes in terms of acts we wanted to get,” he says. “We hope it will put some joy back into people’s lives after what they’ve had to endure the last 18 months.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.