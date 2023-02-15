Teen pilot following in his late grandad's footsteps

Inverurie Academy pupil George Walker Jnr., has officially gained his Private Pilot Licence – at just 17-years-old.

George Walker Jnr in the cockpit of his late Grandad's Royal Airforce transport aircraft.

Flying out of Aberdeen Airport with Alexander Air, George is hoping to follow in his late Grandad's footsteps. His dream is to become a commercial pilot with an airline. An incredible achievement that he can fly before he can drive!

George had the opprtunity to take a proud seat in the cockpit of his late Grandad's Royal Airforce transport aircraft, affectionately known as “The Whispering Giant”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aircraft is actually the RAF Bristol Britannia Series 253 C.Mk1 XM496 ‘Regulus’ - the very last Britannia to ever fly.

The very same seat his late grandad had spent many hours in flying this actual RAF Bristol Britannia aircraft which is now on permanent display at Cotswold Airport in England.

When young George was able to match the registration of this magnificent Britannia to a long list of entries in his grandad's Royal Air Force pilot log books, his family were blown away and delighted at the possibility that George would one day still have the opportunity to see one of the aircraft his Grandad, Bob Southall, flew all those years ago.