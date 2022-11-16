Tarland Show set for revival

Moves are afoot to revive Tarland Show which fell by the wayside this year due to lack of support.

A date has already been fixed for a show next year on August 12.

The annual agricultural show has been an important event for the village for almost 150 years but hasn’t been held since 2019 because of Covid restrictions.

Plans to hold the show this year had to be abandoned because of a lack of volunteers to take on positions to run the show.

However, three committee members of the show organisers, the Cromar Upper Deeside and Donside Agricultural Association, have called a meeting in the MacRobert Hall, Tarland on November 24 at 7.30pm to gauge support from the community for the revival of the show and a date has already been fixed for a show next year on Saturday, August 12.

Stephen Allardyce who has arranged the meeting, along with Leslie Morgan and Ian Smith, said: “A lot of people have missed the show this year and some of the younger generation have indicated their willingness to come on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve already spoken to 15 local people individually and 14 have said they will attend the meeting which is encouraging. I think there is an appetite in the local community to revive the show which has been an important event for the area for generations, attracting local support as well as Tarland exiles from all over Scotland.”

Mr Allardyce said the association is lucky to have the financial resources to continue the show.