Tarland farmer wins Stewart Trailer in charity raffle draw

As part of ANM Group’s 150th anniversary celebrations the team sold £60,000 worth of raffle tickets for the grand prize of a PRO Series PS 18 23 H worth £32,000 kindly donated by trailer manufacturer Stewart Trailers.

Alan Hutcheon, Tom Johnston, Grant Rogerson, John Rogie, James Stewart, Mandy Stewart and Stuart Stephen.

John Rogie of Netherton Farm, Tarland was announced as the winner of the Stewart Trailer at the Group’s anniversary celebrations at Thainstone Centre earlier in the month and he was delighted to have purchased the winning ticket.

Raffle tickets were sold the length and breadth of the country starting at the Royal Highland Show in June, with sales continuing at the agricultural shows throughout the summer and at special events leading up to November.

All funds raised from raffle ticket sales have contributed to ANM Group’s 150th anniversary fundraising efforts which will see three charities benefiting, including Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House and Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Mandy Stewart, Director of Stewart Trailers said: “Well done to the team at ANM group for raising such a fantastic total for three very worthy causes.

“We are delighted that raffling the trailer has raised £60,000; when we donated the trailer, we hoped that the ticket sales would at least match the value of the trailer, so we are absolutely over the moon with the incredible total.

"We would like to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket and made the trailer raffle the success it has been, the kindness and generosity of people is overwhelming."

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group Chief Executive said: “We have been amazed by the generosity shown throughout our 150th anniversary year, particularly with ticket sales for the trailer raffle, very rarely did anyone turn down the opportunity to purchase a ticket knowing all funds were going to charity.

“I would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets and offer congratulations to John Rogie, it is wonderful to see a local farmer who regularly visits Thainstone Centre winning such a fitting prize.

