Switchover of traffic to new Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge

Traffic has today (Friday) begun using the new bridge at Gairnshiel, replacing the old bridge after 271 years of faithful service.

The new structure over the River Gairn provides a vital new crossing for the busy A939 road.

The new bridge will be named the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge to commemorate HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - the year in which construction began and the two main beams of the bridge - each weighing an impressive 100 tonnes - were lifted into place.

The switchover will enable Aberdeenshire Council to carry out consolidation and conservation works on the old A-listed heritage bridge so that it can remain in use for non-motorised users.

Motorists using the new bridge should note that this is a partial opening and care should be taken of ongoing works and any speed restrictions still in place.

The design of the new bridge responds to three key considerations: the river flood levels, the low alignment of the highway and the desire to create a sculptural yet robust form, using locally-sourced granite which responds to the natural formation of the glen while complementing the 18th Century structure.

The existing Grade A-listed structure – built in the mid-1700s – was no longer suitable for modern day traffic and with ever-increasing volumes of vehicles and larger, heavier loads the bridge has suffered significant damage over many years.