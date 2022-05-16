Sweden joins Finland in seeking Nato membership

The move, which is likely to upset the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, came after neighbouring Finland announced on Sunday that it too would seek to join the 30-country military alliance.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson called it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed legislators in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

“We will inform Nato that we want to become a member of the alliance,” she said.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson waits for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.

“Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in Nato.”

Ms Andersson added that Sweden was acting together with Finland, whose government announced on Sunday it would seek to join the alliance.

The announcement came after a debate in parliament earlier on Monday showed that there is huge support for joining Nato.

Out of Sweden’s eight parties, only two smaller left-leaning parties opposed it.

On Sunday, the Swedish Social Democrats broke with the party’s long-standing position that Sweden must remain non-aligned, paving the way for a clear majority for Nato membership in the parliament.

Public opinion in both Nordic countries was firmly against joining Nato before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but support for Nato membership surged quickly in both nations after that.

“The Swedish government’s intent is to apply for NATO membership. A historic day for Sweden,” foreign minister Ann Linde wrote on Twitter.

“With a broad support from political parties in the parliament, the conclusion is that Sweden will stand stronger together with allies in NATO.”

Once a regional military power, Sweden has avoided military alliances since the end of the Napoleonic Wars.

Like Finland it remained neutral throughout the Cold War, but formed closer relations with Nato after the 1991 Soviet collapse.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the governments in Finland and Sweden responded by swiftly initiating discussions across political parties about Nato membership and reaching out to the US, Britain, Germany and other Nato countries for their support.

The Kremlin, however, has repeatedly warned the move would have destabilising consequences for security in Europe.

Mr Putin said on Monday that Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland as they apply for Nato membership, but that “the expansion of military infrastructure on to this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response”.

In Helsinki, US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said there is “very significant” support in Congress and that he expects swift ratification.

In the Swedish parliament, only the small Left and Green parties objected to membership.

Ms Andersson said Sweden would refuse nuclear weapons or permanent Nato bases on its soil – similar conditions as neighbouring Norway and Denmark insisted on when the alliance was formed after the Second World War.

Though Nato officials have expressed hopes for a quick ratification process, all 30 current Nato members must agree to let Finland and Sweden join.

Turkey voiced some objections last week, accusing the two countries of supporting Kurdish militants.