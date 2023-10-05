All Sections
Surfacing improvements on A90 to get underway

The A90 carriageway near the village of St Fergus in Aberdeenshire is set to benefit from resurfacing and lining improvements worth £520,000
By Morag Kuc
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST

Amey is undertaking overnight resurfacing and lining work on more than 1300 metre of the A90 from Tuesday, October10 to Friday, October 20.

Work will take place on two separate sections of the A90 back to back in order to minimise disruption to the public.

The first section of work will take place overnight from Lunderton Layby to the St Fergus Cemetery access junction between Tuesday and Friday.

Further improvements will then take place from the derestriction signs of St Fergus village heading south for 560 metres between Sunday, October 15 and Friday, October 20.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out using a night time convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night of working.

The resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit nearly 6,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

