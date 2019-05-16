Supermarket to serve 'portion sizes' at fresh food counters in bid to reduce waste

Supermarket Morrisons is introducing a service to allow customers to buy specific portion sizes for ingredients for popular dishes such as chilli and fish pie.

Fresh food counters at the chain's stores will take into account the number of people the customer is feeding and even their budget after feedback from shoppers found that people floundered when buying exact weights of meat or fish.

Signage and recipe ideas at the butchers, fishmongers and deli counters will describe how much of an ingredient should be bought for popular meals, while storage, cooking and recipe advice will also be offered to help stretch household budgets.

It said it wanted the “We’ll Weigh What You Need” initiative to help young, single or empty-nester households who are looking for alternatives to ‘preset’ larger pack sizes which can lead to increased amounts of food waste.

Jayne Wall, director of Market Street operations at Morrisons said: “Listening to customers has told us they want help at our fresh food counters, because they don’t know how much to buy, they want to reduce their food waste, or they want to reduce the cost of their food shop.

"Our expert counter staff will help them buy exactly what they need, reducing their food waste bill and saving their pennies in the process.”

Morrisons said it hopes the move will reduce the amount of food thrown away in customers’ homes, which according to the government’s Food Waste Champion amounts to £500-a-year for each household in the country.