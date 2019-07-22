Supermarket first to offer takeaway service with Deliveroo

Sainsbury’s has become the first UK supermarket to offer customers hot takeaways via Deliveroo.

The two-month trial, launching today, means customers can order pizza - and around 50 other items - straight from the store's counter oven to their front door.

The service is currently available in five stores in four UK cities - Birmingham, Brighton, Cambridge and London.

Deliveroo customers near the stores will now find Sainsbury’s listed alongside local restaurants delivering in their area.

Clodagh Moriarty, Sainsbury’s group chief digital officer, said, “With more and more shoppers looking for convenient and affordable meals delivered to their doors, our trial with Deliveroo brings our great value hot food direct to customers’ homes. We’re committed to making it as quick and easy as possible for our customers to shop with us and we’ll be listening to their feedback throughout the trial to understand how we can best serve their hot food delivery needs.

"We’re excited to see what our customers think before deciding if, how and where we go next with the offer.”

Justin Landsberger, Deliveroo’s commercial director said, “We’re excited to launch Sainsbury’s on Deliveroo and bring even more choice to our customers around the UK. At Deliveroo we pride ourselves on providing customers with an excellent selection of food options, catering for every occasion, and this new partnership will allow us to do that.”