Super Mario Morning at Arc Cinema Peterhead

The Arc Cinema in Peterhead will be holding a Super Mario Morning for all fans of the super heroes.

By Morag Kuc
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:21 BST

The event will be held on Good Friday, April 7, from 10.30am to 3.30pm when there will be a special screening of the hotly anticipated Super Mario Bros movie.

Kick off the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend for some Super Mario fun!

Book now for the 11:30am or 1.45pm screening and arrive early to meet Mario and pose for photos on our new VIP red carpet paparazzi area!

There will be Super Mario fun for all ages at the Arc Cinema.
Plus there will be plenty of Easter puzzles and competitions.

Mario will be here from when the doors open at 10:30am until 3.30pm

The cinema will also have a must-have charity Mario hamper prize draw, raising money for 'When You Wish Upon A Star Scotland'

Book now and get ready to shout YA-HOO!

Peterhead