Sun sets on Fetteresso’s summer holiday Wonder Zone

Matt Sinar, Fetteresso Church’s youth and children’s worker, talks with some of the children and leaders at one of the holiday club group sessions.

If you are going to ask a group of close to one hundred primary one to primary seven children to give you jokes to read out to them, you need to be prepared for anything!

Matt Sinar, Fetteresso Church’s youth and children’s worker, and his team of hard-working holiday club helpers were prepared for almost anything, especially for fun, during this year’s summer holiday club at Fetteresso Church in Stonehaven.

The five-morning, Bible-based holiday club, was filled with fun as the children discovered some of the wonders of the universe, and the wonders of God.

From games and science experiments with Professor Linda, to fitness sessions with the Amazing Argons, daily drama from the team of talented in-house thespians and worship with the band, all looking at who God is and how exploring science and following Him can go hand-in-hand.

The children had the chance to discover God’s wonderful world through science and crafts and in

some of the stories the bible has for us including Solomon and his gift of wisdom, how Jesus helped a blind man see, and the father who welcomed his lost son home again.

Commenting on the successful but busy week, Matt said: “We’ve not been able to run Holiday Club for the past two years, so to be able to run it again and have so many kids come along each day, have fun, take part in science experiments, and hear some stories of the Bible, has been a joy that the whole team have been missing!

“We’re looking forward to building on it and putting on plenty more events for Stonehaven’s families across the rest of the year.”

Wonder Zone is a five-day Bible-based children's holiday club. It is produced by Scripture Union and the materials are used by many church-based holiday clubs throughout the country. During the Wonder Zone holiday club children will meet Solomon and his desire to be wise. They will explore three psalms and see what those tell us about God and they'll hear the story of the lost son who is welcomed back by his father.