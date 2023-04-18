Summers Ward to remain close for foreseeable future

David Duguid MP has raised concerns about hospital care in Peterhead after it was revealed the town’s 17-bed Summers Ward will remain closed for the foreseeable future following water safety concerns.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said the continued closure of the GP acute/short term rehabilitation ward is not a "minor issue" and is making patient care "very challenging".

In an update given to the Banff and Buchan MP, the partnership stated that the Summers Ward could only open once all remedial works were completed across Peterhead Hospital with no timescales given. The unit was one of a number of services affected after legionella was found in the hospital's water supply in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Duguid said: "While I welcome the minor injury service being back onsite and the maternity unit returning to normal for the most part, patients in Peterhead and the surrounding area will rightly be worried about the continued closure of the Summers Ward with no date given on when it will reopen.

​David Duguid is concerned at the continued closure of the Summers Ward at Peterhead Community Hospital.

"I’m also concerned about the impact it is having on Fraserburgh Community Hospital which was already operating under extreme pressure even before legionella was found at Peterhead.

"It is not practical for patients and their families to travel 20 miles for inpatient care and the loss of these vital services is having a substantial negative impact on the town, particularly on vulnerable residents.

"Peterhead Community Hospital is a vital community asset which is why it’s important that clarity is given on when patients can expect the Summers Ward to reopen again."

The update from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: "The ward will remain at Fraserburgh Community Hospital until such time as the remedial works across the Peterhead Hospital site are completed. This is mostly due to the lack of catering services at Peterhead. This is not a minor issue and makes patient care very challenging."