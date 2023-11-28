All Sections
Summers ward set to reopen at Peterhead Community Hospital

Aberdeen Health & Social Care Partnership has announced that it intends to re-open the in-patient ward at Peterhead Community Hospital on December 18.
By Morag Kuc
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:04 GMT

Since moving the ward to Fraserburgh in February the partnership says it has kept the situation under continual review and now, with the majority of the remedial work to the water system completed, and with encouraging water test results, it believes it is in a position to move back.

Stringent water testing has been taking place on site following discovery of legionella in the water supply which closed at the ward at the start of the year. The partnership says it is now confident both staff and patients can return to Summers Ward with no concerns surrounding the water.

“As you can imagine a great deal of preparation work has already taken place and there is still much work to do. However, this is very good news for our staff and patients and we will take each step of the move with deliberation and care to ensure a smooth transition home. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible team who have gone above and beyond to keep patients safe and well,” it said.

The Summers Ward at Peterhead Community Hospital will reopen on December 18.The Summers Ward at Peterhead Community Hospital will reopen on December 18.
Jeff Shaw, partnership manager, added: “I am delighted that Summers Ward will be returning home to Peterhead Community Hospital. It has been made possible thanks to the diligent work of a great many individuals, who have pulled together in a bid to make the site as safe as possible for both patients and staff. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to colleagues at Fraserburgh Community Hospital, for their ongoing support during the process.”

