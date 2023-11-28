Summers ward set to reopen at Peterhead Community Hospital

Since moving the ward to Fraserburgh in February the partnership says it has kept the situation under continual review and now, with the majority of the remedial work to the water system completed, and with encouraging water test results, it believes it is in a position to move back.

Stringent water testing has been taking place on site following discovery of legionella in the water supply which closed at the ward at the start of the year. The partnership says it is now confident both staff and patients can return to Summers Ward with no concerns surrounding the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As you can imagine a great deal of preparation work has already taken place and there is still much work to do. However, this is very good news for our staff and patients and we will take each step of the move with deliberation and care to ensure a smooth transition home. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible team who have gone above and beyond to keep patients safe and well,” it said.

The Summers Ward at Peterhead Community Hospital will reopen on December 18.