One of the early presenters of Top Gear, Sue Baker, has died at the age of 75

Baker was one of the early presenters on the long-running BBC motoring show, appearing on over 100 episodes of the show after joining three years after its launch in 1980.

She left in 1991, going on to set up the Motor Racing News Service based at the Brands Hatch race track with her being filled by Jeremy Clarkson.

The presenter and journalist, who had motor neurone disease (MND), died on Monday, her family said.

A statement issued by her family on Monday said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news of Sue's passing. A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, and a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy. She passed at home this morning with family around her.

"She was a talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover. She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her. We know she meant so much to so many.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND."

Paying tribute, Richard Aucock, chairman of the Guild of Motoring Writers, said: “Sue was a trail-blazing motoring writer who became famous to millions for her work on Top Gear, but was admired and loved by all in the automotive industry throughout her career.

“In the 1970s, she was the first female chair of the Guild of Motoring Writers and, later as vice chair, helped open the door to umpteen new writers over the years.

Top Gear presenter Chris Harris said: “Very sad to hear that Sue Baker has passed away. She was part of the Top Gear team that got me hooked on cars in the 80s. She was a natural presenter and clearly loved cars.”

A statement from the team behind the BBC show said: “The entire Top Gear team are very saddened to hear about Sue.