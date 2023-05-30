Succession star Brian Cox voices video flythrough of Edinburgh King's Theatre revamp

One of Edinburgh’s cultural jewels shows of its redevelopment in a new video.

Succession star Brian Cox has narrated a flythrough digital animation giving an artist’s impression showing off the planned redevelopment of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

Following a crisis campaign that brought the project back from the brink, the King’s Theatre’s honorary patron Cox speaks as the animation highlights some of the major improvements of the transformative project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the Scottish Government agreed to put an extra £3.85 million into a long-awaited refurbishment. Ministers earlier signed off the additional funding for the project within hours of the city council allocating an extra £3m.

Capital Theatres has released a flythrough digital animation giving an artist’s impression of the redevelopment of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh

The improvements showcased in the animation include a new street level café – the first step into what will be a thriving daytime community hub for Tollcross – as well as new bars, and more accessible entries with new lifts and wide staircases.

Seating in the upper circle has also been improved, while there is also a new fully accessible, double height creative engagement studio.

Cox, who will star in Succession’s long-awaited finale airing tomorrow morning UK time, hailed the theatre as vital, and urged people to donate more with £1.5m left to raise to see the redevelopment through to its conclusion.

Cox said: “The King’s is vital to the Scottish Theatre ecology and a key touring venue, which brings a variety of genres to the Central Belt, not to mention a source of comfort and joy in panto season. It is now undergoing an exciting redevelopment, bringing her into the 21st century, addressing access problems, and preserving her future as a beating cultural heart for generations to come. It’s essential that we do these works now to protect one of Edinburgh’s historic gems. Please support the King’s Future today.”

The King's Theatre under the revamp

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres, which runs the King’s Theatre, said: “Now the project is underway it’s hugely inspiring to watch the flythrough, which hints at the vital new life the redevelopment will bring to our beloved King’s Theatre.

"The café will open up the building by day for the local community of Tollcross. The improved access will make it a truly democratic space, there’ll be greater comfort and excellent hospitality, an inspirational creative engagement space, and a stage to welcome an even greater variety of performances. We’re incredibly grateful for so much support and there’s still lots of opportunities to support the King’s Future and be part of its rejuvenation.”

Culture minister Christina McKelvie said: “Edinburgh’s reputation as a world-renowned cultural and creative hub is sustained by venues such as the King’s Theatre and it’s exciting to see their redevelopment plans progressing. Generations of audiences have enjoyed a rich diversity of shows from its annual pantomimes to world premieres at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish Government is providing a total of £10.35m in funding for the King’s Theatre to support the redevelopment of the grade A-listed theatre and enable the King’s Theatre to reach out to a wider range of audience and increase its community engagement.”

Succession star Brian Cox. Picture: Phil Wilkinson