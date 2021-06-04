Stunning mural celebrates the incredible achievements of Scotland's 'King of the Mountains'

A cyclist takes a break at the new mural, created by Scottish artist Rogue One (aka Bobby McNamara)

Philippa York, born and raised in Glasgow as Robert Millar, is a Scottish journalist and former professional road racing cyclist.

Pippa competed as Robert Millar and became one of Britain's most successful cyclists, winning the "King of the Mountains" competition in the 1984 Tour de France on the way to finishing fourth overall.

This was the first time a British rider had won a major Tour classification - and her finish of fourth was an achievement that would be unsurpassed as the highest Tour finish for a Brit for over 20 years until Bradley Wiggins finished third in the 2009 Tour.

Dougie Macdonald, 61, a member of Fullarton Wheelers based in Irvine, takes a break at the mural.

In all Pippa rode the Tour de France - one of the world’s toughest and most competitive cycle races - eleven times, completing the race eight times.

She finished second in the 1987 Giro d'Italia - the highest finish by a Brit until Chris Froome won the 2018 race - and again won the coveted ‘King of the Mountains’ stage.

She is also the first former professional cyclist to have publicly changed gender – a struggle which saw her disappear from the public eye for more than a decade after facing hostile tabloid stories about her gender transition.

Now her achievements have been celebrated in stunning style thanks to a project funded by East Dunbartonshire Council and closely involving the cyclist herself – who revealed the significance of its location.

The incredible stamina and skills needed to compete in the world’s greatest cycling races – and achieve victory in the toughest stages of them all – were honed with training rides in the challenging splendour of the Campsies.

So it is fitting that the mural by acclaimed Scottish artist Rogue One (aka Bobby McNamara) was created at the gateway to the Campsie Fells.

Ahead of attending an official unveiling next week, Pippa said: "When I wanted an extra hard finish to a training ride then I'd include a visit to the Campsies and a climb of the Crow Road before heading back into Glasgow, so for the mural to be placed at the foot of the climb is rather fitting.

"I think, or at least hope, people will see it as inspirational.

"Cycling can be for pleasure, fitness, travel or sporting competition but the important message is that it is accessible to everyone."

The mural is the latest work by Rogue One, who has created a number of stunning pieces throughout Glasgow.

"I love it,” said Pippa. “It's a really striking piece of work and full credit to Rogue One for capturing the essence of the moment.”

The idea for the project came from Drew Wilson, owner of VisualBikeFit and a successful cyclist who represented Scotland at three Commonwealth Games.

Councillor Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the Council, said: "We're delighted to welcome this stunning tribute to a genuine sporting legend. Philippa is an inspiration and this mural will help to encourage people of all ages to follow their own paths to success and happiness."