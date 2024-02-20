Strictly Come Dancing: Former professional dancer Robin Windsor dies aged 44
Robin Windsor – the former professional dancer best known for his appearances on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing – has died at the age of 44.
The professional Latin and Ballroom dancer finished runner-up on the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside actress Lisa Riley.
He performed in the BBC show for five years between 2010-15.
Other partners during Windsor’s time on the hugely popular programme include model Patsy Kensit, EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden.
Windsor’s death has sparked a flood of tributes. Former Strictly co-star James Jordan posted on X: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.
"Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."
Windsor had started out his career at the age of three as an original member of dance show Burn The Floor (BTF).
A statement posted on the show’s website read: “'Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin 'Bobby' Windsor, who has tragically passed away.
"A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years, including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.
“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.
“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”
