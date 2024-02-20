Robin Windsor – the former professional dancer best known for his appearances on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing – has died at the age of 44.

The professional Latin and Ballroom dancer finished runner-up on the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside actress Lisa Riley.

He performed in the BBC show for five years between 2010-15.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Robin Windsor in a performance in 2023

Other partners during Windsor’s time on the hugely popular programme include model Patsy Kensit, EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden.

Windsor’s death has sparked a flood of tributes. Former Strictly co-star James Jordan posted on X: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.

"Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Windsor had started out his career at the age of three as an original member of dance show Burn The Floor (BTF).

A statement posted on the show’s website read: “'Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin 'Bobby' Windsor, who has tragically passed away.

"A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years, including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

