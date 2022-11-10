Strichen woman takes over networking organisation ABN

Exciting times: Andrew Smith with the new owner of ABN (Aberdeen Business Network), Leigh Reid.

Entrepreneur Leigh Reid, who lives in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, has quit her job and acquired ABN (Aberdeen Business Network) from director Andrew Smith, who launched the company in 2008.

ABN has six different networking services which help local companies build relationships and pursue their growth ambitions.

It’s estimated that in the past six years alone clients have secured deals worth more than £25m.

Leigh has a career spanning 18 years in business development, sales, recruitment and logistics. ABN has been part of her growth strategy with firms she has worked for since she joined the networking organisation in January 2019.

She said: “The opportunity to own and run ABN is simply too good to ignore – I had to go for it. I’ve seen the value of ABN services in recent times as it has helped businesses to develop and proposer, even during Covid-19.

“I’ve had lots of support and encouragement from family and friends. It is a challenge but one I’m very much looking forward to taking on.

"I really enjoy networking and seeing people grow their business. There are huge opportunities at ABN.”

Andrew said: “I’m thrilled someone with Leigh’s energy and enthusiasm for ABN and networking is going to take the business on the next stage of its journey.

"We had a great deal of interest from people looking to acquire the business, but I’m pleased that it’s Leigh. She’s the right fit.

“I’m delighted she is taking on a business I set up 14 years ago to help build relationships and win more work for our clients.

“We have distinct services which proved to be extremely resilient during the pandemic.

"Everyone associated with ABN will undoubtedly wish Leigh every success and will support her going forward.”

