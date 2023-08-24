Strichen Library goes dog-friendly

Dogs are soon to be welcome at Strichen Library following a successful pilot by Aberdeenshire Council.

Last December, Banff and Stonehaven libraries introduced Dog-friendly Saturdays as part of a six-month pilot scheme, following requests from the public.

The pilot scheme was reviewed and following its success, it has been decided to include more libraries in the scheme.

On September 2, you will be able to take your dog to the library in Strichen as well as libraries in Alford, Inverurie and Kemnay on the first Saturday of every month.

You will soon be able to take your dog to Strichen Library.

Why not join Lassie, Fang from Harry Potter, Snowy from Tin Tin and of course assistance dogs in your local library?

Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries have responded to requests from the public to be able to bring their dogs into the library following in the footsteps of successful schemes in Edinburgh and Perth & Kinross libraries.

The pilot project in Banff and Stonehaven libraries produced positive results from dog owners coming into the library on the first Saturday of the month. A family in Banff are now regular visitors to the library on Doggy Saturdays so they can see the dogs. The library staff have reported that people are more relaxed and chattier when the dogs are visiting the libraries.