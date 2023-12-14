Streamer raises £2000-plus for Movember in successful charity livestream

A Mintlaw man has raised more than £2000 for the Movember charity following a successful livestream.

George Madgett, a local content creator and avoid supporter of Movember, recently hosted the livestream fundraiser in support of the charity, which is committed to changing the face of men’s health.

George has autism and epilepsy making this an important event for him to be involved in.

Viewers to his online channel witnessed an outpouring of generosity as George (whose online alias is Madtedd0) engaged his online community, raising an impressive £2200 during the charity event.

George had been streaming for hours every day during November and has around 500 followers and an average of 10 viewers, so to raise this amount is outstanding and shows the positive impact he has on his audience.

The funds will directly contribute to Movember's initiatives, focusing on men's mental health, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer research.

During the livestream, George showcased his dedication to making a positive impact, entertaining viewers with engaging content while encouraging donations.

The community responded enthusiastically, demonstrating the power of online platforms to drive philanthropy.

What makes George’s achievement even more remarkable is that he has been an advocate for neurodiversity, openly sharing that he is on the autistic spectrum.

This personal journey adds an extra layer of inspiration to his philanthropic effort, breaking down barriers and proving that individuals with diverse backgrounds can make a significant impact.

George extends his appreciation to the supportive community, acknowledging the collective effort that made this achievement possible.

Moving forward, George plans to continue supporting charitable causes and hopes to inspire others to make a difference through online platforms.