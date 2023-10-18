ScotRail is warning customers of significant disruption to services, following the Met Office red and amber weather warnings for heavy rain and high winds.

Storm Babet is forecast to bring exceptionally wet conditions across parts of eastern Scotland on Thursday and Friday (October 19 and 20), with very strong winds in the northern half of the country. A period of wet weather is set to continue across Scotland through Saturday, October 21.

As a result, ScotRail services will be withdrawn on some routes in the north and northeast of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the start of service on Thursday, October 19, ScotRail will suspend services between:

ScotRail services will be withdrawn on some routes in the north and northeast of the country.

Aberdeen and Elgin.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife.

Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee.

Dunblane and Perth.

Perth and Aviemore.

Tain and Wick / Thurso.

All Fife Circle services.

This will affect services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen / Inverness, and between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen / Inverness.

Due to the red weather warning and the likelihood of flooding and poor driving conditions, customers on these routes are advised not to travel as no alternative transport is available.

The train operator expects the line closures to last until early Saturday, October 21, however this is dependent on the weather conditions and any repair work to railway infrastructure that’s required.

Other routes across the network will be impacted by precautionary speed restrictions, meaning services may be subject to delay or cancellation.

Customers are advised that they should only travel if necessary on the routes affected by the weather warnings, to expect delays, and to check their journey before travelling on the ScotRail website, mobile app, or social media channels.

Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel one day before or two days after the date on their ticket. Customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office has issued red and amber weather warnings for Storm Babet, with heavy rain across eastern Scotland, and heavy rain and high winds in central and northern Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the impact that the withdrawal of some train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. This is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.

“In order to keep our customers and staff safe, speed restrictions will be in place as a precautionary measure on other routes in Scotland, which will mean longer journey times.