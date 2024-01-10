Stork agrees partnership with Clan Cancer Support

George Akers, Stork’s regional director HSSEQ, Ruth McIntosh, Clan’s business development manager and Nicola Murray, Stork’s regional director human resources PIC DEREK IRONSIDE / NEWSLINE MEDIA

As part of the agreement, Stork will work with Clan to raise awareness and vital donations, with staff kick-starting their fundraising activity by taking on the charity’s annual Firewalk event later this month.

Team Stork will walk barefoot over two metres of burning embers, emitting temperatures of around 500 degrees celsius in the grounds of Clan House on Westburn Road on Saturday, January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Murray, Regional Director Human Resources said: “Stork’s purpose of Maintaining a Better World, ensures we create a positive and lasting impact on the communities in which we operate. To help us continue on this journey, each of our regional UK hubs have chosen a local organisation to support. Our staff in Aberdeen selected Clan Cancer Support as our chosen charity for 2024/2025.

“As Clan celebrate their 40th anniversary year, we couldn’t think of a better time to forge our partnership and become ‘Part of the Clan’. We’re here to celebrate, learn from and engage with the team at Clan in all areas of fundraising and volunteering. We look forward to working together and helping to make a difference.”

Clan provides free physical and emotional support for people of all ages and with all types of cancers from its network of wellbeing centres across the North-East, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Ruth McIntosh, Clan’s Business Development Manager, said: “We are very pleased to embark on this new partnership with Stork. As an entirely self-funded organisation, we rely on the generosity of our supporters to enable us to provide our lifeline services.

“We’re extremely grateful to the workforce for selecting Clan as their charity partner and embracing the fundraising element of the partnership so eagerly by setting themselves the challenge of completing our Firewalk later this month.