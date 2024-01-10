Stork agrees partnership with Clan Cancer Support
As part of the agreement, Stork will work with Clan to raise awareness and vital donations, with staff kick-starting their fundraising activity by taking on the charity’s annual Firewalk event later this month.
Team Stork will walk barefoot over two metres of burning embers, emitting temperatures of around 500 degrees celsius in the grounds of Clan House on Westburn Road on Saturday, January 20.
Nicola Murray, Regional Director Human Resources said: “Stork’s purpose of Maintaining a Better World, ensures we create a positive and lasting impact on the communities in which we operate. To help us continue on this journey, each of our regional UK hubs have chosen a local organisation to support. Our staff in Aberdeen selected Clan Cancer Support as our chosen charity for 2024/2025.
“As Clan celebrate their 40th anniversary year, we couldn’t think of a better time to forge our partnership and become ‘Part of the Clan’. We’re here to celebrate, learn from and engage with the team at Clan in all areas of fundraising and volunteering. We look forward to working together and helping to make a difference.”
Clan provides free physical and emotional support for people of all ages and with all types of cancers from its network of wellbeing centres across the North-East, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.
Ruth McIntosh, Clan’s Business Development Manager, said: “We are very pleased to embark on this new partnership with Stork. As an entirely self-funded organisation, we rely on the generosity of our supporters to enable us to provide our lifeline services.
“We’re extremely grateful to the workforce for selecting Clan as their charity partner and embracing the fundraising element of the partnership so eagerly by setting themselves the challenge of completing our Firewalk later this month.
“We look forward to working with Stork throughout our anniversary year and beyond to identify meaningful ways of working together to ensure we can continue to support people impacted by a cancer diagnosis across the North-East, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.”