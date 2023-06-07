Stonehaven’s zero waste store celebrates Green Tourism Award

Stonehaven’s independent zero waste and refill store, Replenish, is celebrating after being accredited with a Green Tourism Bronze Award.

Replenish owner Donna Maver

The nationwide Green Tourism initiative recognises the commitment businesses make to their environmental considerations by reducing their carbon footprints, reducing waste and improving energy efficiency.

Owner Donna Maver said: “Team Replenish is committed to supporting customers make better choices that lessen their impact on the environment.

“We are all thrilled to be recognised for our commitments and progress. Since opening in November 2020, we have continually strengthened our focus on reducing food miles by buying locally. We have fostered a community of local suppliers including Shona’s Shortbread and Burnorrachie Farm in Muchalls to help us achieve this.

“We aim to reduce food waste by encouraging customers to only buy what they need and our veg box scheme has proved popular with customers. Due to demand, our veg box delivery service has grown. However, thanks to funding for an electric van, we ensured it was only demand for veg that grew and not our carbon footprint.”

Donna adds: “I am so proud of what the Team has achieved and the Bronze award is only the start; we have lots of exciting plans for Replenish and our customers as we aim for the Gold award.”.