Stonehaven Royal British Legion launches appeal for pipers

An appeal for 100 pipers to play at a special rededication ceremony has been launched by the Stonehaven branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

The ceremony will take place at 3 pm on Saturday, May 20 on the Black Hill, the site of the historic Stonehaven War Memorial and will honour 100 years since the structure was officially unveiled by The Rt Honourable Viscountess Cowdray.

Committee member Sheila Elrick said: “Our wish is to have 100 pipers play together on the day to represent each of the 100 years that the monument has stood watch over air, land and sea. Pipe bands from Banchory, Ballater, Howe O’the Mearns, Lonach, Newtonhill and the Cadets will lead the procession from the Stonehaven town centre to the Black Hill.

"The sight and sound of the massed pipes and drums will be dramatic, symbolic, and suitably poignant to reflect the reverence of the occasion. We hope this message encourages others to get in touch including any solo pipers.”

Performing at the event will be local piper Iain McFadden aka Skirlie. Iain is a familiar sight on the steps of the Stonehaven war memorial on Remembrance Sunday. Often battling against the harsh and unforgiving November weather, Iain marks the end of the Minute’s silence by playing the renowned Floo’ers o’the Forest on his century old bagpipes.

Iain said: “It will be an honour to play at the rededication ceremony. I encourage all pipers including former Stonehaven pipers to join me at the ‘tap o’ the hill’ and be part of this historical event. The set of Great Highland Bagpipes I am privileged to play belonged to Stonehaven Pipe Band’s first Pipe Major. When I play these special pipes, I am always mindful of the 211 names inscribed on the war memorial including the Pipe Major’s stepson and the importance of pausing to respectfully remember them. To play alongside 100 other pipers will be a very special moment and one not to be missed.”

The event organisers welcome any Pipers wishing to join the procession and ceremony to contact Sheila Elrick on [email protected] Closing date for registration is Friday, March 31.