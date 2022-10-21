Stonehaven road improvements

The essential road improvements in Stonehaven will get underway from Monday, October 24.

The council’s contractors Leiths (Scotland) Ltd will be improving the deteriorated road surfaces on Allardice Street, Bridgefield and Dunnottar Avenue, between Evan Street and Low Wood Road.

The improvements will be carried out over a 3-week period which will involve temporary road closures to enable works to be carried out in a safe and efficient manner for the public, residents and the contractor.

Affected roads will be made accessible to vehicles during the weekends over the closure period as far as possible, and alternative bus routes are being put in place by the operator.