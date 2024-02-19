Stonehaven RNLI commemorates 150th Anniversary of a devastating tragedy

In February 1874 four crew members of the Stonehaven lifeboat the St George, Coxswain James Leiper, 2nd Coxswain John Brown, Alexander Main and James Lees, lost their lives and the boat herself was smashed beyond repair.

The St George had been launched to the aid of the Grace Darling of Blyth, which was flying signals of distress and heading north of Stonehaven. When the lifeboat reached her the signals of distress were taken down and the Grace Darling continued northward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unable to return to Stonehaven through the heavy sea swell, due to the previous day’s storm, the St George made for Aberdeen Harbour.

However, crossing the Bar at Aberdeen, disaster struck and she capsized throwing the crew into the water.

When she righted some of the crew were able to scramble aboard, however four of the crew tragically lost their lives that day.

Andy Martin, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Stonehaven RNLI, said: “It is important that we remember those brave volunteers that came before us.

"In this year that sees the 200th Anniversary of the establishment of the RNLI, it is more important than ever that we commemorate those that have lost their lives in an effort to save others in peril on the sea.”