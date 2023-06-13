Stonehaven ready to welcome thousands for summer beer festival

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven - Scotland’s biggest and best-loved summer beer festival – will welcome thousands of visitors when it bursts into life this week.

The Happening will be held in a purpose-built marquee in Stonehaven’s Baird Park.

Around 6,000 visitors are expected to flock the three-day celebration of beer, food and music, staged in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 17.

And organiser Robert Lindsay says the army of volunteers who run the event – one of the most popular attractions in the north-east calendar – are determined to make the Happening an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We started planning for this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven even as we were taking down the marquee after last year’s successful return following the pandemic.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Stonehaven for the event (Pic: Barry_K_Howie)

“That was a welcome comeback for us and we were delighted and grateful to see people flock back after a two year absence. We are determined to repay that faith and loyalty with an absolutely barnstorming Happening again this year.”

The festival will see visitors enjoying around 150 beers from across the UK and even from Europe, all hand-curated with the best brewers in the land heading for Stonehaven.

Robert said: “We do have a Scottish flavour this year – a nod to the Happening’s roots as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival when we featured a beer from every working brewery in Scotland.

“There has been an absolute explosion in craft brewing in Scotland and we are reflecting that in the breadth and quality of beers on offer this year. It’s a chance to enjoy old favourites and discover new ones.”

The Midsummer Beer Happening Cycle Sportive is a major draw for cyclists from across the UK

The Happening is also famed for its al fresco food court, bringing award-winning north-east producers to the town, ranging from The Bay On The Road with its fantastic fish and chips, to the sizzling flavours Smoke and Soul, along with wood-fired pizzas from Haydn’s, Wark Farm Pies, The Lobster Shop, burgers from Stonehaven Lions and Stonehaven’s gold medal winning E Giulianotti Ice Cream.

Robert said: “Just like our beers, there is something for every taste to be found in the food court – the perfect accompaniment to a cold beer.”

Once again, the cream of north-east musicians are lining up to play for the thousands of visitors with a rich mix of music from rock to jazz, soul to folk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You would be hard put to find a better range of genres and sheer talent on offer than in the Midsummer Beer Happening marquee over these three days,” he added.

As if all that drink, food and music wasn’t enough, the Midsummer Beer Happening Cycle Sportive is a major draw for cyclists from across the UK, turning out to tackle not one, but four challenging routes across the rolling Mearns countryside.

“The Sportive adds to the great atmosphere at the Happening on Saturday, from the early morning start as hundreds of cyclists – there were 1,000 last year – take to the road, then come home to cheers and smiles during the day,” said Robert.

As a not-for-profit event, the Midsummer Beer Happening and its predecessor, the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival, has raised a staggering £247,000 for good causes since 2009.

Robert said that spirit of giving continues this year with beneficiaries to include Stonehaven’s life-saving RNLI crew and the town’s Sea Cadets, as well as the world-famous Fireballs ceremony.

Also being supported by the Happening will be Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Lions, Stonehaven Youth Rugby, Stonehaven Cricket Club, Rhythm Dance Nation, Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs and Mearns FM.

Robert said: “This is a Happening with a heart and every year we do our best to support good causes that make a difference to the lives of people in Stonehaven. We couldn’t do that without the thousands of people who support the Happening every year. We never take that for granted and are always grateful to everyone who walks into the marquee.”

This year, the Midsummer Beer Happening has been able to secure major new partners and sponsorship to help in the headwinds of these uncertain economic times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include major food producer Macphie, Simpsons Malt Limited, Whittaker Engineering, EnerQuip, and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society Scotland (RHASS).

They join long-term partners of the Happening, including Six Degrees North, The Bay On The Road, Bike Remedy, WM Donald, Colin Lawson Transport and Contentli.

“We cannot thank enough the firms, companies and individuals who have come forward to offer their support this year,” said Robert. “It really is a measure of the regard and affection for what the Midsummer Beer Happening is all about.

“And those warmest of thanks also go to the volunteers who make the Happening happen. Everyone working in the tent, from those welcoming visitors in, to those saying goodnight to them at the end are all volunteers. They make the Happening a success.”