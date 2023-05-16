Stonehaven Open Air Pool prepares for June opening

Work is under way to prepare Stonehaven Open Air Pool to open for the new season by Saturday, June 10.

If possible, the facility will open informally before that date.

Those living locally are likely to have noticed the temporary covering over the pool that is in place while temperature-dependent repairs to the historic facility are completed.

Soon, work will begin to refill and reheat the pool and to train staff for what will hopefully be another busy season for the much-loved landmark.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) Service Operations Manager Tim Stephen said: “It’s been a busy few months behind the scenes to make sure the pool is ready to welcome visitors. Following a survey last autumn, we’ve been undertaking some essential maintenance to keep the pool watertight, following interim repairs last year. While we’d hoped to open slightly earlier this year on, the scope of the repairs had to be extended to take account of additional issues that only became apparent as the work began.

“I’d like to thank our contractor and the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool for their hard work to get us to the stage and we hope our visitors will enjoy returning to the waters once again.”

Chair of the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool Steve Harris said: “It’s unfortunate that the pool cannot open as originally planned but we are very grateful to the contractors for highlighting the additional issues and then undertaking additional repairs in double quick time, working over weekend and during evenings.

“However, once the repairs are complete we will have a ‘like new’ pool basin which will ensure the longevity of our treasured but ageing resource.

“Live Life Aberdeenshire have committed to opening the pool as soon as possible, so please watch our Facebook page for the latest updates.”

Once again, LLA and The Friends are looking forward to a packed season which will include a range of activities including ‘Midnight Swims’, water aerobics, inflatables sessions and the opportunity to use the water chute.

The Splash Café, which is under new management for 2023, will be opening on Saturday, May 27, offering a range of hot and cold treats to seafront visitors.

