Stonehaven mum proves the sky is the limit for charity

Abby McDonald took on a tandem freefall parachute jump at Strathallan Airfield.

Abby McDonald kick-started the new year by taking on a tandem freefall parachute jump at Strathallan Airfield in Auchterarder, raising £1,793.25 in the process. Jumping from an exhilarating 10,000ft in the sky and at speeds of up to 120mph, the unforgettable experience was inspired by the support the charity gives to her daughter.

Abby’s daughter Bella was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus seven years ago and Abby describes the help she has received from SBH Scotland as ‘immeasurable’.

Abby explained: “It was quite a shock being told your unborn baby has spina bifida and hydrocephalus. You’re instantly full of fear, guilt, and lots of questions which SBH Scotland answered for us. We didn’t know what the disabilities were, so it was a big learning curve for my husband and I but being introduced to SBH Scotland was great; to have the help and support at such a crucial time as very comforting.

“The skydive was absolutely amazing. When we jumped, we managed to catch the sunset which was stunning; a lifelong dream come true and better than I could ever have imagined. I’m so proud of myself and hope to return soon to jump again.”

The money raised by Abby will go directly towards providing personalised support to families across Scotland who are affected by these lifelong, complex conditions of spina bifida, hydrocephalus and related conditions.

From ante-natal advice and information through to intensive support at birth, home/hospital visits, groups, health checks, workshops and finance and benefits information, SBH Scotland’s team of clinical and family support workers make sure no one affected is left to cope alone.

Deborah Roe, Director of Fundraising of SBH Scotland, said: “Each year we have to raise £1.4 million and each year it gets more difficult. All donations positively impact children, young people and adults affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus so we’re extremely grateful to Abby and all the people who donated to her challenge.”