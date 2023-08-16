Stonehaven Leisure Centre to close for refurbishment

Live Life Aberdeenshire, as a part of the Cultural and Sports Services of Aberdeenshire Council, will start an extensive refurbishment of Stonehaven Leisure Centre on August 21 until Spring 2024.

The leisure centre refurbishment includes new dance/fitness studio area, new gym and a modern changing village.

This project, which is the outcome of the participatory budgeting process, will provide an improved health and well-being experience for individuals and families in Stonehaven.

Key highlights of the refurbishment include:

A new dance/fitness studio area incorporating a new sound system, lighting, and a suite of spin bikes to expand the group exercise programme capacity. This will realise additional capacity in the main sports hall that can be offered to sports clubs and groups or be utilised to further expand the centre’s programme.

A new gym space fully kitted out with the latest exercise equipment, improving the experience for existing service users, and attracting new participants.

Upgraded lighting in the pool area.

Modern Changing Village: The former male and female changing rooms will undergo a complete transformation, emerging as a modern changing village. New lockers and private cubicles will be introduced, enhancing convenience and privacy.

A PAMIS changing space to enhance the provision within the Queen Elizabeth Park area for people with special needs and disabilities.

Cllr Anne Stirling, chair of the council’s Communities Committee said, “The renovation will offer a modern, fit-for-purpose facility for the people of Stonehaven and surrounding areas ensuring accessibility to all. This investment will provide local opportunities to participate in activities designed to support positive health and well-being for residents.”

Avril Nicol, Head of Live Life Aberdeenshire added: “The introduction of a PAMIS changing space and new equipment will benefit the whole community.”

Throughout the closure period, Stonehaven Leisure Centre is dedicated to minimising disruption to members' routines and is implementing a plan to ensure continuous services:

Shepherds Hall as Fitness Suite: The Shepherds Hall, located at Wallace Wynd, Stonehaven, AB39 2LA, will be transformed into a Fitness Suite, with potential plans for the introduction of Gym-based classes in due course.

Town Hall for Exercise classes: The Town Hall, situated at Allardice St, Stonehaven, AB39 2BU, will be the primary venue for spin bikes and the Group Exercise Programme.

Swimming Lessons Arrangements: For swimming enthusiasts, arrangements are being made with Portlethen Swimming Pool as the preferred alternative venue based on proximity. If demand surpasses capacity, alternative venues like Westhill Swimming Pool and Banchory Sports Village will also be explored.

During this period of renewal, the centre expresses gratitude for the understanding and support of its members.

Questions can be directed to the friendly staff at [email protected] or by phone at 01467532929. Further information is available on the centre's website at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/venues/stonehaven-leisure-centre/stonehaven-refurbishment/