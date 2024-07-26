Stonehaven Leisure Centre reopens after major refurbishment

Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Stonehaven Leisure Centre reopened its doors on Monday, 22 July, following an extensive £1.4 million refurbishment.

Visitors are invited to explore the newly updated facilities at the centre. The venue features a new fitness suite, a new studio, a renewed sports hall, a refurbished poolside and changing village equipment with a fully accessible “changing places” changing space.

The gym is kitted out with the latest fitness equipment from Pulse Fitness and Ingido Fitness and a full-time instructor. Additionally, the Fitness Studio offers over 30 group exercise classes per week of new classes suited to all fitness levels and interests, including group cycle, barbell blast, gym class, light movers, and Pilates.

The Sports Hall has been repainted, with the floor given a new lease of life from sand and re-seal, and is ready for the returning clubs to use. The refurbishment also includes upgraded changing areas and a PAMIS changing places facility, which provides accessible changing facilities for individuals with special needs and disabilities.

The £1.4 million refurbishment follows a participatory budgeting exercise, reflecting the strong support from the local community.

Cllr Anne Stirling, chair of the council’s Communities Committee, said: “The investment in Stonehaven Leisure Centre has been a collaborative effort driven by community feedback. The upgraded facilities and new programmes will offer valuable opportunities for everyone to engage in physical activity and enhance their well-being. We’re proud to deliver a project that aligns with the needs and aspirations of our local community."

Avril Nicol, Head of Service of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Wellbeing & Partnership, said: "It’s heartening to witness Stonehaven Leisure Centre transformed into such a modern and inclusive facility. The new amenities and upgraded spaces will cater to all fitness levels and interests, establishing it as a hub for both personal health and community activities. This project demonstrates our commitment to enhancing local services and meeting community needs."

The centre is open weekdays from 7am through to 8pm and 9am-3pm at the weekend.

The indoor swimming pool will reopen from August 19 with access for Learn to Swim classes and swimming clubs being able to utilise the pool.

The centre will have new opening hours from September 2, with weekday openings from 6.30am through to 9pm, and 8.30am-5pm at the weekend. This will also see the full reopening of the indoor swimming pool for all visitors as the Stonehaven Open Air Lido season comes to a close. There are, however, plans to trial cold-water swimming in the lido.

New health services are also running at the centre, including a free 12-week exercise referral programme for overall health improvement and a free 12-week counterweight programme to promote healthy habits and active lifestyles.