Stonehaven housing development withdrawn

Plans for a new housing development on the former Cowgate gasworks site in Stonehaven have been withdrawn.

View of the proposed housing from the corner of Cowgate and King Street (Pic:Wellwood Leslie Architects)

Alderman Group had applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to build five houses and six flats on the vacant site near the town’s harbour.

However, the firm has now taken the plans off the table after a number of objections were submitted by furious residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stonehaven and District Community Council also wrote to the local authority raising concerns that the homes would bring extra unwanted traffic to the area.

The council’s Environmental Health team suggested that a site investigation be carried out first to ensure the land is not contaminated ahead of any construction.

The latest proposal came after plans to redevelop the site into a 57-bedroom care home were previously refused by councillors two years ago.

Developers wanted to build four three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one two-bedroom semi-detached home on the site.

They also planned to add a three-storey block of six two-bedroom flats, creating a “high quality residential community”.

Alderman Group said the development had been designed to “meet affordable housing requirements” and would cater to young professionals, families and seniors.

And they said the site had been carefully planned to act as a transition between Stonehaven’s historic buildings and newer residential developments.

It was hoped that the town centre location would have encouraged residents to walk, cycle or use public transport to get around instead of relying on cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers also said that regenerating the “neglected” gasworks site would “revitalise the area and strengthen the local community”.

But the development wasn’t too popular with homeowners nearby.

Christina Anderson argued that the development was “too large” and would bring more traffic and parking problems to the Old Town area.

Aleksandra Mason slammed the design of the housing claiming it was “poor” and “the type of housing you would find on the outskirts of town, not by a historic harbour”.

While Alan Penny questioned the need for the housing: “There is currently two large developments taking place in Stonehaven, Ury and Kirkton, both of which are not even near completion.