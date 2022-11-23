Stonehaven homes scoop national award

Stewart Milne Homes’ Dunnottar Park development in Stonehaven has claimed gold in the ‘Best Design for Three Storeys or Fewer’ category at the Housebuilder Awards 2022.

Stewart Milne Homes’ Dunnottar Park was recognised as one of UK’s best new developments

Celebrated at a ceremony attended by more than 700 guests at London’s InterContinental O2 hotel on 10 November 2022, the Housebuilder Awards honours the very best in the UK new homes sector.

Impressing the judges with excellent attention to detail in both internal and external finishes, Dunnottar Park combines the best of traditional design with a contemporary feel. With a simple yet striking form and pitched roofs to reflect the style of old farm buildings, all of the homes are finished with clad and brick exteriors to complement the rural surroundings.

Inside, the homes are light and airy with large windows and French doors leading to private garden spaces. The considered living and social spaces are perfect for the whole family, with a practical and attractive design that responds to modern day living.

Judges were impressed by the high quality of the outdoor environment at Dunnottar Park.

Some of the homes at Dunnottar Park, including The Gainford and The Roslin, are part of the The Villages range which has been specifically created to meet the changing needs and lifestyles of families now and in the future.

The judges were also impressed by the high quality of the outdoor environment at Dunnottar Park, which includes a new country park and landscaped walks that surround the development, as well as pocket parks and play areas for residents to enjoy.

The layout of the development incorporates the latest placemaking principles, where streets and lanes are designed to encourage slower traffic speeds and overall, a safer and healthier environment. Stewart Milne Homes also created a footbridge from the development to the village, helping to improve connectivity to the wider community.

Peter Best, Sales and Marketing Director at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Dunnottar Park is a truly unique development, and we are very proud to have established a new community that is recognised as best in class. The creation of a country park and landscaped areas has been a huge benefit to our residents, helping to create a bespoke community that blends seamlessly with the local characteristics and surroundings.

“Receiving national recognition for Dunnottar Park is a fantastic way to celebrate the outstanding work delivered by the Stewart Milne Homes team.”