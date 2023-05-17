Stonehaven harbour visitors urged to help keep toilets open this summer

Aberdeenshire Council is appealing to the public to help keep Stonehaven’s harbourside toilets open this summer by disposing of items correctly.

The toilets at the old pier in Stonehaven.

The toilets, at the old pier of Stonehaven Harbour, include baby changing facilities and cater for visitors with disabilities.

Unfortunately, the toilets have had to be closed on a number of occasions due to items such as wipes, nappies and even dog waste bags being flushed and causing blockages.

Users are being asked to use the waste bins provided and to report any issues to the council, and if any suspicious activity or vandalism is noticed to report it to the police.

Cllr Wendy Agnew, chair of the Kincardine & Mearns area committee, said: “We’d ask anybody using the toilets not to flush anything other than paper – not even wipes – to help avoid blockages and, if anybody notices any suspicious activity, please report it to the police.”